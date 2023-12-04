Good progress made in development of Iran-Oman ties: Iran FM

In a joint press conference with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Sunday night, Amirabdollahian said that for more than 50 days, "we have been following the developments in Palestine to return stability and security in the region and stop the killing and genocide of the Zionist regime in Gaza".

"Tonight was an opportunity to discuss bilateral issues with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and a part of our conversation will be held after this meeting," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister added that tomorrow (Monday) "we will have the 20th Joint Economic Commission of Tehran and Muscat".

He pointed out that important documents were signed during the meeting between the presidents of Iran and the Sultan of Oman, and this commission is a good opportunity to follow up on the intentions and orders of the presidents of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian stated that the Minister of Economy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon travel to Muscat to sign customs and economic agreements.

"Tonight we had a review of the development of cultural, economic, technological and sports relations between the two countries and we are pleased that the assessment is that there is good progress in our relations and all sectors in the two governments of Iran and Oman are implementing the agreements well. In the meetings, the officials follow up the two sides," he added.

