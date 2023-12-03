Iran urges full disarmament of terrorists on Iraqi borders

Major General Bagheri met and held talks with Iraqi Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamel Al-Shammari in Baghdad on Sunday.

While appreciating the Iraqi government and armed forces for providing security and tranquility during the visit of the pilgrims of Arbaeen, Major General Bagheri described the long 1,500-kilometer border between Iran and Iraq as the border of friendship, trade, and safe tourism.

Referring to the pieces of evidence and concerns about the presence of some terrorist elements on the border, he said that the Iraqi government is expected to continue its activities to achieve the full disarmament of the terrorist groups on the borders.

Lieutenant General Al-Shammari, for his part, thanked the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for proper cooperation with the Iraqi government and armed forces to provide border security، and considered border control as one of the priorities of the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

