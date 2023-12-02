IAEA approach toward Iran is highly biased: Expert

In more real and deeper layers, it is clear that the approach of the IAEA, especially the current director general and some of his deputies, is highly biased regarding Iran, Sasan Karimi told ILNA evaluating the recent financial help by the U.S. to the IAEA on Iran’s nuclear program monitoring.

Explaining the recent nuclear threat by Israel, he noted that Israel is a member of the IAEA but not a member of the NPT, therefore, there is no monitoring of Israel’s facilities and nuclear weapons.

The fact is that Israel receives its safe margin from America and Europe, he said, adding that Israel's recent nuclear threats can of course be pursued legally.

