Supreme Leader: Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza damaged West's reputation for good

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with thousands of members of Iran’s paramilitary Basij force.

The historic Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is against the Zionist regime, but it is at the same time an act of de-Americanization, he said adding that the operation managed to disturb the table of American policies in the region.

The barbaric and ruthless action of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza not only tarnished the regime's reputation but that of the US, he added.

It also tarnished the reputation of European countries, and the Western civilization and culture, he noted.

Western culture and civilization are the same civilization that martyrs five thousand children with the phosphorous bomb, the Supreme Leader said.

The Al-Aqsa storm is inextinguishable, and God willing, the current situation will not continue, he stated.

Referring to Iran's policy on the Palestinian issue, he said that some people in the world who talk about the Islamic Republic's views on the region are lying that Iran says that the Jews and Zionists should be thrown into the sea. Some Arabs used to say this, but Iran never said so. Iran does not throw anyone into the sea.

We believe in the Palestinian people's opinion; the government formed by the votes of the Palestinian people will make decisions about the people who live there, he said, adding that it may let all the people who came from other countries stay in Palestine.

