Evidence shows Zionist regime’s willingness to continue adventurism: Spox

Kanaani made these remarks during his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday morning.

He also commented on the US administration’s actions, stating that it is attempting to achieve its unfulfilled military goals in Gaza through political means at the United Nations Security Council.

The spokesman emphasized that the Palestinian nation will not permit any party to pursue illegitimate objectives, asserting that the future of Palestine will be determined solely by its people.

Mentioning the US’s support for the Zionist regime of Israel in international communities, Kanaani suggested that the United States could significantly aid the issue of Palestine by discontinuing its exceptional support for the regime.

Iran responds to accusations from European states

In response to recent accusations leveled against Iran by three European states, the Office of the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in Vienna has issued a statement outlining Iran’s position, Kanaani said.

He also emphasized that adherence to commitments is a fundamental principle in international agreements, adding that Iran’s nuclear activities, including its uranium enrichment program, are conducted solely for peaceful purposes and are in accordance with the rights granted to Iran under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Kanaani criticized certain states for behaving as though Iran was the party that violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that it is clear that those making such allegations are motivated by political interests.

The spokesman also addressed the issue of certain parties conflating voluntary commitments with legal obligations in an attempt to accuse Iran by obscuring certain facts and figures. He stressed that all parties must adhere to the appendices included in the JCPOA.

Despite these allegations, Kanaani assured that the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will remain unaffected.

Iran seeks stable ceasefire in Gaza

Regarding the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, Iran has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to ensure its continuation, Kanaani said and added that during a recent visit, the Iranian foreign minister discussed the ceasefire with Qatari authorities.

Kanaani emphasized that one of their primary objectives is to ensure the current ceasefire becomes stable and prevents further aggressions from the Zionist regime. He added that Iran is committed to ending the war and is continuing consultations at the highest level with other countries and the United Nations Secretary-General.

However, Kanaani expressed concern that the Zionist regime is keen on continuing the war, considering it has had no achievements. He also noted that the United States lacks the will to stop the Zionist regime.

Kanaani criticized the US administration for contributing to regional instability and insecurity, pointing out that the presence of the US Navy in the region aligns with their support for the Zionist regime.

In response to allegations of resistance groups targeting American bases in the region, Kanaani firmly denied Iran’s involvement.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza

Iran and all pro-Palestinian countries expect the possibility of dispatching unlimited humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the spokesman.

Kanaani underlined that the number of trucks entering Gaza does not meet the needs as they are like a drop in the ocean.

“During the past 16 years, Gaza has been a big open-air prison.”

International pressures on the Zionist regime to open the routes for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza have not worked yet, he said stressing that the regime will obey nobody but force.

Serious demand from the global society will continue until the opening of the crossings for aid, he underlined.

After the start of the four-day truce, a large number of people poured into northern Gaza from the south and did not care about the Zionist regime’s threats, the spokesman said.

“… and this is an indication of the existence of the strong spirit of Resistance among the Gazans.”

Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Elaborating on speculations over a threat posed by the West to use the JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism against the Islamic Republic, Kanaani said that there is not any threat against Iran, because the country has shown it will never accept any sort of threat and the Iranians possess political, logical and military strength.

Afghanistan

As to the developments in Afghanistan, the spokesman underlined that aside from the meetings and the level of Iran’s contribution, Tehran pursues principled diplomacy stressing its commitment to promote stability and security in Afghanistan for the purpose of providing the Afghan people with a peaceful living.

When Iranian authorities hold talks with the Taliban and put forward their opinions, their diplomatic efforts are in line with the mentioned principle, Kanaani said, noting that the Islamic Republic is committed to the Afghan people’s rights and believes that all parties should contribute to the formation of an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Iran-Azerbaijan ties

The spokesman described the current relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan as appropriate, arguing that the two sides pursue growing and satisfying collaborations and that there is a will among authorities of both nations to continue their cooperation.

Ukraine war

He further said that since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Iran has announced it is against war and displacement of people, and that the Islamic Republic called for cessation of hostilities. According to the diplomat, these are Iran’s principled diplomacy and the country is keen on maintaining amicable ties with both warring countries.

endNewsMessage1