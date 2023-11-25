Iran condemns European Parliament’s resolution on human rights

Reacting to the resolution, Kanaani Kanaani described the resolution as “interventionist” and a product of the “destructive approach” that several European currents have adopted towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The European Parliament’s meddlesome resolution indicates the confusion of a number of European parties over the reality of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s might and anti-arrogance stances,” says Foreign Ministry spokesman as he denounced the EP’s resolution.

Kanaani criticized certain European countries for siding with terrorist groups against Iran over the past four decades, stating that their “theatrical measures and bogus humanitarian slogans” will not erase their “dark records” of sponsoring anti-Iranian criminals.

The spokesman advised those who initiate and draft such “worthless anti-Iranian resolutions” to remedy their behavior and failed policies towards Iran and urged them to adopt a policy of constructive interaction and cooperation based on mutual respect and interests.

The European Parliament’s resolution, which Kanaani denounced as meddlesome, was adopted on Thursday. It condemned what it described as the deterioration of the human rights situation in Iran. The nonbinding resolution was adopted with 516 votes in favor, 4 against, and 27 abstentions.

