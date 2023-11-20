Supreme Leader urges Muslim countries to cut Zionist regime's lifeline

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made these remarks during his visit to the IRGC Aerospace Forces exhibition on Sunday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Zionists consider themselves to be a superior race and consider the rest of human beings to be inferior, and that is why they have killed thousands of children without any remorse.

He described scientific achievements, such as the ones showcased in the exhibition, to be the result of a motivation based on determination and faith.

Whatever field our young people entered with determination and faith, they have been able to do great jobs, he stressed.

The signs of determination and faith were clearly evident in this exhibition, he stated.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution referred to innovation as another feature of the event, saying, "We should not be content with the current level of success because various military and civilian sectors in the world are progressing, and we must try not to stay behind."

Referring to the developments in Palestine and the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the developments in Gaza revealed many hidden truths to the people of the world, one of which is the support of the heads of Western countries for racial discrimination.

When the US president, the German chancellor, the French president, and the British prime minister aid and abet such a racist regime, it means that they support racial discrimination as the most detestable issue in the world, he noted.

The people of Europe and America should clarify their stance on this situation and show that they are not in favor of racial discrimination, he stressed.

Despite extensive bombings in Gaza, the Zionist regime has failed to achieve its goal of destroying Hamas and the resistance, even after more than 40 days of using all their military power, he stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the brutal bombing of hospitals and women and children in Gaza as a sign of the extreme frustration of the Zionist regime's leader about their defeat, saying that the defeat of the Zionist regime in Gaza is a fact and entering hospitals or people's houses is not a victory.

Victory means defeating the other party, which the Zionist regime has not been able to achieve so far and will not be able to in the future, he reiterated.

Some Islamic governments apparently condemned the Zionist regime's crimes in public gatherings, he said adding that some others have not done so yet, which is not acceptable.

He urged Islamic countries to stop exporting energy and goods to the Zionist regime and to cut off their political relationship with the Zionist regime, at least for a limited period.

