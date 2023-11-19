Iran, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral issues over phone

During a phone conversation on Saturday, the Azerbaijani side underscored the need for dialogue and regional mechanisms without the intervention of trans-regional countries.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that the more the two countries work on regional cooperation formats, the more benefits will go to the regional partners of both nations.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between Iran and Baku, urging the need for more joint efforts in the regional and international arenas.

