Supreme Leader stresses high turnout in upcoming parl. elections

Ayatollah Khamenei received the clergymen of the constitutional vetting body Guardian Council for a meeting.

Addressing the Council's members, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the hard work and efforts of the Guardians Council's members and highlighted some points regarding the legal duties of the constitutional vetting body's members.

The Supreme Leader underlined that everyone has a duty to lay the ground for a massive turnout of the people to the upcoming elections in Esfand of this year Iranian year of 1402 (march 2024).

Iranian Legislative or parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Iran on 1 March 2024.

endNewsMessage1