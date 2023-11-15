Supreme Leader praises late Ayatollah Tabatabayi as ‘innovative philosopher’

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting on November 8 with organizers of an international congress to commemorate Allameh Tabatabayi.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meeting that the country needs scholars like Allameh Tabatabayi to be able to respond to questions raised about religious and current political issues.

He also praised Tabatabayi for training notable religious scholars and philosophers who played a major role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Iran.

Allameh Tabatayi is best known for his Tafsir al-Mizan, a twenty-seven-volume work of interpretation and explanation of the holy Quran, which he produced between 1954 and 1972.

The great religious figure died at the age of 78 on 15 November 1981 in the holy city of Qom in central Iran.

