Iran’s Army cmdr. says Zionist regime has lost war to Palestinians

Noting that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was the biggest and most unprecedented event in the history of Palestine, the commander said that no matter how much the Zionist regime bombards hospitals, schools, and homes, it cannot compensate for the damage caused by the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

He said that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a milestone in the Palestinian fight for liberation and the annihilation of the child-killing regime of Israel.

The US and the Zionist regime were long seeking to normalize the issue of Palestine and some other countries also intended to do so, while the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation destroyed all their plans, Mousavi said.

The commander added that the real image of the US and the Zionist regime has become evident to the whole world.

