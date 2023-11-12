Iran FM spox: Public opinion will not be fooled by Zionist regime’s false propaganda

“Accusing the Hamas movement of starting the current war in Gaza and describing the October 7 attack as a terrorist is a deviant slogan by the Zionist regime and its known supporters,” Kanaani wrote on his X account on Saturday.

He added “The October 7 operation has 75 years of roots. The ongoing war of the Zionists against Gaza is a wider and more heinous repetition of the crimes that the usurping regime has continuously committed against the oppressed nation of Palestine during the past 75 years".

“The public opinion of the world will not be fooled by the false propaganda of the Zionist regime in justifying the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” he noted.

endNewsMessage1