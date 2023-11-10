IRGC top cmdr. hails Iran’s maritime power, says country acts independently

Salami was addressing the closing ceremony of a national seminar, which discussed newly-emerged maritime opportunities and threats, in the northern city of Zibakenar on Thursday.

He said that the Islamic Republic has attained power and technology and adopted policies when it comes to maritime issues, which he said has made the country take the path of progress at a global level.

The commander said that enemies are trying to wage propaganda and hybrid warfare against Iran, partly because they want to prevent the country’s progress, but the Islamic Republic has dignity and power, being able to defend its rights and interests around the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami spoke about the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza. He said that the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm -- which the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched against Israel on October 7 -- inflicted a heavy and irreparable defeat against the Zionist regime.

The commander said that the regime cannot restore its power any longer, stressing that Gaza will emerge victorious in the conflict.

endNewsMessage1