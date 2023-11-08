Iran nuclear chief: Israel admitted to possessing atomic bombs

“Once again, an official of the Zionist regime has admitted to possessing nuclear weapons, and more importantly, by threatening the oppressed and innocent people of Gaza, he questioned the most basic principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Mohammad Eslami said.

The Zionist regime’s so-called heritage minister said recently that one of the occupying entity’s options in its war against Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the coastal enclave.

“This is one of the possibilities,” Amichai Eliyahu said during an interview with Radio Kol Berama when asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza.

The northern Strip has no right to exist, he insisted, adding that anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag “shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth.”

The remarks come while the Zionist regime’s asymmetrical war against Gaza has killed more than 10,000 people in the besieged enclave, most of whom are children and women.

Eslami acknowledged that some countries have already denounced the remarks but stated that it is high time international organizations, especially the United Nations, broke their silence and took firm actions in the face of such audacity, which he called a “grave threat” to international peace and security.

He also urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its director general, Rafael Grossi, to take an independent and serious approach within the framework of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, especially on the creation of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons.

They should “announce the consequences of the threat of using nuclear weapons by this fake regime to the United Nations Security Council in addition to condemning these destructive threats which are contrary to the principles and goals of the UN Charter,” he added.

