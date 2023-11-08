Supreme Leader announces general policies of sea-based development

The text of the policies was issued to heads of the three government branches and the head of the Expediency Council. The following are the 9 articles of the policies issued on November 7, 2023.

1. Making integrated maritime policy and efficient management of the sea to use the maximum capacities of the sea and achieve a proper global position.

2. Developing sea-based economic activities and establishing marine development hubs in beaches, and islands so that the economic growth rate in the area of sea-based activities (sea-based economy) is at least double the rate of economic growth of the country over ten-year periods.

3. Facilitating and developing domestic and foreign investment by creating the necessary software and hardware infrastructure (legal, economic, infrastructure, and security).

4. Setting out a comprehensive plan for sea-based development and determining the share and geography of population, trade, industry, agriculture, and tourism, especially on the southern coasts and islands, especially on the coast of Makran, with an emphasis on Iranian-Islamic identity within one year after the policy announcement.

5. Maximum and optimal usage of capacities, resources, and reserves of marine ecosystems by preventing the destruction of the marine environment, especially by other countries.

6. Providing and promoting human capital and efficient management as well as establishing scientific, educational, and research support for sea-based development and ecosystem of innovation plus marine technology.

7. Developing economic, trade, and investment cooperation in large-scale and knowledge-based infrastructure with the countries in the world to take advantage of maritime capacities and effective presence in international passages and to achieve the position of regional hubs.

8. Increasing the country's contribution to maritime transport and transit by establishing and strengthening the combined transport network.

9. Supporting domestic investors in development projects and supporting economic activists and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of local communities in various fields, including fishing, agriculture, industrial, and tourism.

endNewsMessage1