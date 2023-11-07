Iran president to visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

President Raisi plans to depart for Dushanbe at an official invitation by his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday morning.

Upon his arrival, the two presidents will hold a private meeting and then, they will take part in a session with the presence of Iranian and Tajik merchants and economic managers. The Iranian and Tajik officials are also to ink some memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

In the second leg of his tour, President Raisi will visit Uzbekistan at the official invitation by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to take part in the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is scheduled to take place in Tashkent on November 8–9.

Raisi intends to explain the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the summit and hold talks with a number of leaders and authorities participating in the two-day event.

Consultations on mutual trade cooperation as well as international issues such as the critical situation in Gaza are among the main topics of negotiations between the Iranian president and other officials during his two-day trip.

ECO is a governmental and regional organization, which was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye in a bid to promote economic, technical, and cultural collaborations among member states.

