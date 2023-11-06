Zionist regime's threat to use nuclear bomb is warning to world: Iran

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks through a post on the X, formerly known as Twitter, late on Sunday.

“The boundless brutality of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in #Gaza in recent days, with today's threat by the cabinet minister of the mentioned regime to use a nuclear bomb, is an alarm for the whole world,” Kanaani wrote.

“The world should immediately stand up against this fascist and racist regime and hold its supporters accountable.”

The Zionist regime’s so-called heritage minister has earlier said that one of the occupying entity’s options in its war against the Gaza Strip was to drop a nuclear bomb on the coastal enclave.

“This is one of the possibilities,” Amichai Eliyahu had said during an interview with Radio Kol Berama when asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza.

