All Abrahmic religions approve of supporting Palestine: Raisi

Duringn the phone talk with ith Pope Francis on Sunday evening, President Ebrahim Raeisi described the horrific and unprecedented crimes of the Zionist usurping regime in martyring nearly 10,000 people, including 4,000 children and 2,500 women, as the biggest genocide of the century.

Raisi went on to say that supporting the oppressed people of Palestine today is in accordance with the teachings of all Abrahamic religions, including Christianity and appreciated the position adopted by the Pope on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He further asked him to use his status to pressure the Western countries for a cessation of the Israeli regime's crimes.

The President further emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the oppressed people of Gaza and vowed to use all diplomatic potential to immediately stop the attacks and send humanitarian aid to that region.

Pope Francis, for his part, appreciated the stances adopted by Raeisi in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and emphasized the need to try to stop the attacks on Gaza and establish a ceasefire in that region.

"As the leader of the world's Catholics, I will do everything within my authority to stop these attacks and prevent more women and children from being killed in Gaza," the Pope promised.

