Iran backs Afghanistan's security: Official

Ahmadian made the remarks in a meeting with a Taliban delegation headed by the acting first deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran on Sunday.

Iranian and Afghan nations enjoy deep-rooted civilization and history, Ahmadian said, adding that Iran supported the Afghan people when their country was occupied by foreign forces.

He stressed the importance of improving cooperation in various sectors, including trade and industry, transportation, agriculture and Iran's water right, based on the two countries' interests.

Referring to Israel's heinous crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, the Iranian security chief urged reinforced solidarity in the Muslim world to halt the regime's massacre in the occupied territories.

Ahmadian also hailed Afghanistan's support for resistance in Palestine and Gaza.

For his part, the Taliban official said Kabul is determined to fight terrorism and increase security along the border.

Afghanistan will pose no threat to any of its neighboring states, he added.

Baradar called for the improvement of trade and economic cooperation with Iran, particularly in the sectors of transit and air transportation.

He reiterated Afghanistan's commitment to the implementation of treaties it has signed with Iran, especially in the water sector, and said promoting economic cooperation in border areas and joint investment would serve both sides' interests.

