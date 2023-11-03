EU’s Mora hails ‘timely exchange’ with Iran’s deputy FM

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Mora wrote that he had a timely exchange with Bagheri Kani on “regional and international issues, at a critical moment for the region.”

“Diplomacy and engagement remain the best way to avoid escalation,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bagheri Kani had taken to X to say that the meeting focused on significant regional and international developments, in particular the “dramatic humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip.

He also said they also discussed the “latest state of play” on multilateral negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions through reviving the US-abandoned nuclear agreement.

