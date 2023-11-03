Iran FM, Turkish president discuss Gaza developments

The two officials met in Ankara on Wednesday as the Iranian foreign minister is in the Turkish capital for talks to help put an end to the Zionist aggressions against Gazan people.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian appreciated Erdogan’s strong declaration of support for the people of Palestine and their struggle against the Zionist regime.

He criticized the US government for recommending others to exercise patience amid the war in Gaza while at the same time helping the Israeli regime in its aggression against the defenseless people of Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat also reiterated his previous warnings that if the Israeli regime does not stop its war against the people of Gaza, the conflict could spread to other parts of the region for which the Zionist regime and the US government would bear the responsibility.

For his part, Erdogan touched upon his recent phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the situation in Gaza and said Turkey’s priority is to see an end to attacks on Gaza and a removal of the blockade imposed on the enclave so that humanitarian aid can reach people affected by Israeli attacks.

Amirabdollahian’s visit to Turkiye is the first visit of a high-ranking Iranian official to the country after the May 14 presidential election.

Before his Ankara visit, the Iranian foreign minister traveled to Doha as Tehran’s new round of efforts to help stop the Zionist war crimes in Gaza.

