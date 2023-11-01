Minister: Iran to unveil new defense system

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Ashtiani said that a long-range defense system named "Martyr Aliverdi" will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

More details of the new defense system will be released in the near future, he added.

With regard to lifting Iran's arms embargoes and its impact on its defense diplomacy, he said Iran has already had defense relations with various countries, and the lifting of arms embargoes can lead to more interactions.

