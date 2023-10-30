News code : ۱۴۱۲۸۴۰
Iran calls Zionist crimes in Gaza “flagrant genocide”
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Zionists’ crimes in Gaza amount to flagrant genocide.
Kanaani made the remarks in a post on X on Sunday in reaction to an announcement by the prime minister of the “child-killing” Zionist regime a day earlier which said that the Israeli military is the most ethical one in the world.
He published images of Palestinian children killed in the Zionist attacks and said: “These images are just a tiny fraction of the crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime's military in the Gaza Strip.”