'Use of regional potentials can resolve crises, problems'

Iran is a pillar of security and stability in the region and pursues a doctrine of collective security without foreign interference, Nasser Kanaani wrote on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Referring to the Monday 3+3 meeting in Tehran with the participation of Iranian, Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Turkish foreign ministers, Kanaani wrote that such a meeting to solve questions in the South Caucasus was held in the Iranian capital while the United States and some of its allies are expanding warmongering policies and worsening insecurity in the region through their all-out support for the wicked Zionist regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran follows the strategy of removal of problems and establishment of security and stability without foreign interference and in line with serving the common interests of the regional countries, he underlined.

Pursuance of such a strategy can provide every single part of the region with security and can serve the regional countries’ interests if the extra-regional players do not meddle, the spokesman concluded.