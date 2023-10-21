Iran: Zionists adhere to no values

Reacting to the deadly bombardment of the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza by the Zionist regime, Kanaani said that it is an international responsibility to document these horrible crimes in order to present them in competent international courts.

After the disgraceful war crime by the Zionist regime in attacking Al-Maamadani hospital in Gaza and numerous attacks on mosques where Palestinian citizens took refuge, the regime's new action in bombing the Greek church in Gaza, where about 1000 people, mostly women and Children were sheltered there and unfortunately dozens of people were martyred and injured, added another black and shameful page to the history of crimes and war crimes and crimes against humanity of the Zionist regime and its political, military and security criminal leaders, he added.

The insane attack on hospitals, mosques, and churches shows that the usurping Zionist regime does not adhere to any human, moral, or religious principles and values, as well as international standards and regulations, he noted.

This horrible crime is condemned in the court of human conscience and from the point of view of all religions, he stated.