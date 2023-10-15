Supreme leader calls for all-out support for Palestine

“All (countries) in the Muslim world have a duty to support Palestine,” said Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday in a meeting with prominent Nigerian Shia cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The Supreme Leader said in the meeting that despite crimes being committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians, the movement that has started in Palestine will definitely result in a victory.

“Today, one of the representations of the power of Islam is the developments that are taking place in Palestine,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader expressed satisfaction over his meeting with Sheikh Zakzaky and his family members and described them as the true fighters in the path of God.

“I hope you will be able to continue your fight,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

For his part, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife said they were extremely happy to see the Supreme Leader.

The Nigerian Shia cleric expressed hope that Islam and its base of followers could further expand in the world through sacrifices of freedom fighters and prayers by Ayatollah Khamenei.