Iran sympathizes with Afghanistan over Herat quake

Amirabdollahian expressed his sympathy over the sad incident at a telephone conversation held on Sunday evening with the foreign minister of Afghanistan's ruling government Mawlawi Amir Muttaqi.

As he underlined, the Iranian rescue teams have arrived in Afghanistan to assist the stricken people.

For his part, the Taliban official thanked the help and sympathy extended by the Islamic Republic to Afghanistan.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rocked the northwestern Afghan city of Herat on Saturday and claimed the lives of thousands of people.

During the conversation, the two officials also exchanged views about the latest developments in Palestine.

Amirabdollahian said unity among the Islamic countries to defend the Palestinians and protect Al Aqsa mosque is a necessity.

Muttaqi, too, said a statement has been issued to express support for Palestinian people and condemnation of the Zionist occupiers.

Early on Saturday, the Palestinian Resistance fighters staged a full-scale operation against the Zionist regime.

The operation which started from Gaza in the occupied lands has been unprecedented against the occupying regime for the past 75 years.