General Baqeri: Al-Aqsa Storm turns Zionists’ collapse nightmare into reality

In a message on Sunday, General Baqeri asserted that the operation demonstrated that certain desperate measures, such as ‘the ridiculous normalization plot’, would not be able to halt the decline and eventual collapse of ‘the spider’s web’.

He further elaborated on the operation, stating that the combined efforts of Palestinian fighters, under the name of “Al-Aqsa Storm”, against the positions and fortifications of the heavily armed Zionist regime in occupied territories, once again highlighted the hollow grandeur and brittle power of the occupying regime.

The Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is a manifestation of the sacred wrath instilled in the oppressed Palestinian nation by the Zionist enemy, he said.