UAE to quash conviction of 10 Iranian prisoners

Speaking in a meeting with the President of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash, Qalibaf emphasized that Iran prioritizes developing relations with its neighboring countries as part of its foreign policy agenda.

He expressed a strategic view that neighboring countries can foster bilateral relations across various fields and establish enduring security and peace. This approach, he believes, will facilitate cooperation, unity, and progress among Islamic countries and the Muslim Ummah in Southwest Asia.

Furthermore, Qalibaf highlighted the membership of Iran and the UAE in the BRICS group as a significant opportunity to broaden bilateral relations with an aim to influence political, economic, and social ties within the group.

On his part, Ghobash expressed optimism that the Iranian delegation’s visit to the UAE will mark a turning point in their bilateral relations and serve as a strong motivation for enhancing ties.

He also commended Iran’s policy to uphold security and peace in the region.