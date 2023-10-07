Iran ready for more stronger fight against terrorism

The Iranian general made the remarks in messages to Syrian Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Chief of General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces, General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim.

General Baqeri’s messages followed a Thursday drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Syria's central Homs Province which killed at least 89 soldiers and civilian people, leaving 277 others injured.

He condemned this “great crime”, sympathizing with the families of the victims and praying for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

The general said that this terrorist attack once again uncovered the evil, criminal, and anti-human nature of Takfiri terrorists and the scandal of their supporters.

The instrumental and political use of terrorist groups will not be able to weaken the will of nations, but will also make them determined to continue resisting until the destruction of terrorists and the failure of their supporters, the general said, adding that the governments that support these terrorists must be held accountable for this great crime.