Iran condemns deadly terror attack in Syria
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack during the graduation ceremony of the Syrian army officers in Homs province.
The attack resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of military and civilian individuals
Kanaani expressed heartfelt condolences to the government, army, and people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Syrian Arab Republic
Kanaani also extended condolences to all the families and survivors of the martyrs, praying for a swift recovery for the injured
He blamed the foreign supporters of terrorist groups for this tragic incident and called on responsible international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this matter.