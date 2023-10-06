Iran condemns deadly terror attack in Syria

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of military and civilian individuals

Kanaani expressed heartfelt condolences to the government, army, and people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Syrian Arab Republic

Kanaani also extended condolences to all the families and survivors of the martyrs, praying for a swift recovery for the injured

He blamed the foreign supporters of terrorist groups for this tragic incident and called on responsible international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this matter.