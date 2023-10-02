Iran sends new ambassador to Bosnia

During the meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, Ebrahimi Torkaman presented plans prepared for his tenure.

Amirabdollahian said Iran attaches importance to its ties with Bosnia, expressing hope that Tehran and Sarajevo would grow relations more than before.

Ebrahimi Torkaman has already acted as Iran’s cultural attaché in Russia, Turkey, and Turkmenistan and the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization as well.