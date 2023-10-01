'Iran-Saudi rapprochement forges Islamic unity'

The WFPIST secretary general made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference in the Iranian capital on Sunday morning.

Shahriari argued that the rapprochement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia created the most significant transformation to promote collaboration and friendship among the Islamic nations and that it illuminated the hearts of those who promote awakening in the Islamic world because two political and ideological schools of thoughts took effective steps to enhance cooperation.

The WFPIST chairman expressed gratitude to both the Raisi administration that prioritized regional and neighboring cooperation, and to the Saudi kingdom that shifted from a sectarian approach to a regional collaboration.

According to the Iranian official, the move promoted the awareness that foreign states can never be the guarantors of sustainable development objectives in the West Asia region.

The 37th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off with the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Iran International Conference Center in the capital Tehran on Sunday morning.