‘Iran foils assassination plots aimed at fueling ethnic unrest’

Khatib said on Friday that the plot, which was to be carried out on Saturday, aimed to incriminate each group for the killings and fuel ethnic and religious divisions in Iran.

He emphasized the need for vigilance among Shia and Sunni scholars and officials in order to thwart the enemy's actions coinciding with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the Week of Unity.

He further stated, "The enemies are seeking to destabilize the eastern borders of the country."