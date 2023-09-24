SWIFT made an exception for transferring our money from Korea to Iran: Official

Commenting on news that the exchange of South Korea's debt to Iran has been transferred in the official space and within the framework of SWIFT, Mohammad Dehqan told ILNA that as far as I know, because there was an understanding with America regarding the transfer of this money to us, Swift made an exception in this regard; The money was transferred via SWIFT to Switzerland and from this country to Qatar.

He added that the legal debate we have is whether South Korea should pay a compensation given the fall of its money value agaisnt the U.S. dollar.

Dehqan noted that our hypothesis is that it should pay a compensation. International lawyers and experts are investigating this issue and they are supposed to give us a written opinion and then we will announce it.