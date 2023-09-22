Expert outlines reasons behind Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

Evaluating the recent deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ali Saqaieian told ILNA that certainly, the pressure exerted by Iran on the government of Azerbaijan last week and on the other hand the pressure from Moscow led to this agreement.

Baku and the Armenians of the Karabkh region have recently reached a ceasefire deal that put an end to a new round of war between Baku and the Armenians of the Karabakh region.

The other point is related to the situation of the Armenians, he said, adding that after the formation of the government of Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian military forces of Karabakh were changed and they did not have the desire and ability to engage in military conflict and war.

Also what President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan wanted to do has been achieved in a very short one-day operation, the expert noted.