Iranian, Egyptian FMs call for expanding mutual ties

During his visit to New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Iranian top diplomat met the Egyptian Foreign Minister on Wednesday evening local time.

Touching on the civilizational and historical records and cultural commonalities, both sides called for taking necessary steps to pave the path through pursuing dialogue between the officials of the two countries.

The two sides also underlined the importance of boosting ties and cooperation that will bring about securing the interests of the two nations and will lead to positive regional effects.