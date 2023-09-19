Iraqi FM: No threat from KRG against Iran

Fuad Hussein made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in New York on Tuesday.

According to the security agreement, no threats will be made against the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Hussein said.

Furthermore, Hussein praised the prisoner exchange agreement between Iran and the US, as well as the release of Iranian frozen assets in South Korea.

He emphasized that such actions will positively influence diplomatic efforts to lift sanctions.