Iranian, Algerian presidents discuss bilateral ties in NY

During the talks on Monday afternoon local times on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the Iranian president said the intergovernmental committees should be activated to expand Tehran-Algiers ties, the IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The president appreciated Algeria for its stance on supporting the oppressed Palestinians and condemning the Zionist regime of Israel’s measures.

The Iranian president also admired Algeria’s stance taken at the African Union to prevent the Zionists’ influence.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president called for revival of relations between Tehran and Algiers; the relations which had halted due to the pandemic since four years ago.

For his part, the Algerian president underlined the importance of making a serious effort to upgrade bilateral ties.

Referring to Iran’s great potential, President Tebboune said his country is willing to foster cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

As he underlined, the sanctions have turned Iran into a powerful country.

The Iranian president arrived in New York on Monday toparticipate in the 78th United Nations General Assembly on September 18 to 26.