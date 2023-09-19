Raisi in NY says language of bullying ineffective tool against Iran

President Raisi, who is now in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, made the remarks in a meeting with a number of political think tanks in the United States on Monday afternoon local time, the IRNA reported on Tuesday.

What can build confidence is a change to be made in this bullying behavior and a loyalty pledge to commitments, the president said while pointing to the US unsuccessfulness in being loyal.

It is expected that when the US says in word that it is loyal, it proves it in action as well, President Raisi noted.

Nuclear talks

Asked about the nuclear agreement and the prospect of Iran-US ties, the president answered that after the taking office of the new US President Joe Biden in January 2020, the Islamic Republic expressed readiness for reaching a good agreement; so the country followed the talks seriously, but after a couple of times it became clear that the sides are not faithful to their commitments.

Iran and the six world powers including the US did reach a landmark agreement in July 2015 under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Meanwhile, former US president Donald Trump left the deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere, Raisi reiterated that Iran has never left the negotiating table because the country enjoys a clear and firm logic in its measures.

Release of Iranian frozen assets in South Korea was Tehran’s right, and the United States has to be responsible for its move to unfairly prevent fulfilling such a right, the president underlined.

Unrest in Iran

In his remarks, the president said the US made mistakes about the last-year unrest in Iran. The US administration left the negotiations and was in vain hopeful about the outcome of the turmoil, the president said.

The ill-wishers were after repeating the Syrian model in Iran, but they made a mistake as the Islamic Republic is like a powerful tree that will not be shaken by such tremble, he stressed.

Assassination of Gen Soleimani

The president talked about the January 2020 assassination of the former Quds Force commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq and said such terror was a symbol of state terrorism.

Further, he stressed the necessity of prosecuting the agents of the crime.

Security in international waters

In his remarks, Raisi described the presence of the US in the Persian Gulf region and its move to seize the ships as a cause of regional insecurity.

Iran and BRICS

Iran’s recent accession to the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will make the group more powerful as Iran has great potential and geographical position, the president noted.

IAEA, Iran’s peaceful nuclear program

When the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, it clearly proves that the anti-Iran sanctions are unjust.

Women in Iran

Asked about the situation of women in the Islamic Republic, the president said women in Iran are successful in various areas including in sports, in science, in politics, etc.

Then, he said the US has a worldwide record in having women in prison.

The Ukraine war

Iran is against war and the country has expressed readiness for mediating in ending the war in Ukraine, he said rejecting the claim that Iran has given drones to Russia to use it in the Ukraine war.

Findings show that the United States has not been in war for only about 20 years during the past 250 years, the president announced.

President Raisi arrived in New York on Monday. Upon arrival, the president said the UN General Assembly provides a chance that has to be taken for briefing Iran’s foreign policy and echoing the voice of the Iranian people.