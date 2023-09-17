Saudi official hopes for improvement of Riyadh-Tehran relations

The advisor, Qatib Saadoun, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the improvement of political relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent months caused the Iranian government to invite Riyadh to participate in the international meeting on dust control, and we took this opportunity and participated in this meeting.

“We hope that the negotiations that took place in the field of environment between the two countries can lead to the start of joint cooperation in the economic and political fields between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he emphasized.

Holding the meeting against dust in Tehran also provided a good opportunity to consult with the government of Iran and other countries in the region to carry out bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of dealing with dust, he noted.