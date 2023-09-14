Iran Foreign Ministry summons Australia chargé d’affaires

On the pretext of allegedly supporting the Iranian people and human rights, Penelope Australian Foreign Minister Ying-Yen Wong announced a new round of sanctions against a number of Iranian officials and citizens as a result of which the chargé d’affaires of the Australian embassy was summoned in the absence of the country’s ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.

The Australian diplomat received strong objections from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the interventionist remarks by the foreign minister as well as the newly imposed sanctions.

The chargé d’affaires replied that the Australian government’s fundamental policy is to cooperate with Iran and that it will transfer the issue to Canberra as soon as possible.

According to reports published by international human rights institutions, Australia has an unacceptable record in observing human rights. Cruel behavior toward asylum seekers and preventing international inspectors from investigating potential torture cases in detention centers are among systematic violations of human rights by the Australian government.