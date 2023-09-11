Russia’s security view leads to convergence of countries with West: Expert

Evaluating the joint military exercise between Armenia and the U.S., Afshar Solymani told ILNA that the process that has been followed has caused this to happen and to reach this point. However, the West has sought to weaken Russia and Russia has made this possible, he noted.

“Finally, the divergence that Mr. Putin created in the peripheral region of Russia caused some countries to show interest in converging with the West,” he emphasized.

He also noted that all the corridors created based on the G20 agreement bypass Iran and Russia in the fields of energy, goods, and passengers.