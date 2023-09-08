Temporary agreements do not serve Iran’s interests: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Sasan Karimi said that undisclosed and temporary agreements generally do not serve our main interests; because investment and cooperation with Iran is yet to be normalized.

Karimi emphasized that “Our main issue is to get out of the chain of public sanctions, to normalize our relations with the world, and especially to eliminate the real psycho-political atmosphere against the country, which cannot be achieved by commenting secret negotiations, and unclear texts.”

In the current situation, the Biden administration seeks to ensure that the situation in the region does not escalate, he said, adding that the stability of the conditions surrounding Iran and its nuclear file is the best baggage that Biden can carry for the election.

Therefore, the current priority of Biden is not to increase tension on the one hand and not to revive the JCPOA on the other hand, but to reap the most benefit for its elections with the least cost, the expert noted.