Supreme Leader urges youth to choose Imam Hussein as role model

He made the remarks ar a ceremony at Imam Khomeini Husseinya (religious center) to commemorate Arbaeen which is the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hussein (AS), also the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the huge presence of the youth in the Arbaeen marches that were held across Iran on Wednesday. He also hailed the strong presence of the youth in a great march underway over the past days towards Iraq’s holy city of Karbala which is home to Imam Hossein’s shrine.

To Muslims, Imam Hussein (AS) is an icon of fighting injustice and tyranny, who remained resilient in his struggle for freedom at the cost of great sacrifices.