October 18 is a turning point in JCPOA talks: expert

Asked about the recent deal between Iran and the U.S., Hadi Khosroshahin said that it seems that in this informal agreement, part of the concessions made by the Americans are related to Iran's blocked assets that were unfrozen in exchange for Iran's cooperation with the Agency.

He added that important parts of Tehran's blocked assets in Iraq will be released and Iran's debts to international organizations and institutions will be paid.

He told ILNA that in exchange for swapping prisoners and reducing the %60 enrichment level, the Americans decided to release Iran's blocked assets in South Korea or other parts of the world, some of which may be in Japan or India.

Khosroshahin pointed out that as we approach the 15 October stage, which marks the fourth key date in the JCPOA, the prospect for a nuclear deal between Iran and the West gets bleak.

This means that the negotiations after October 18 are not only about canceling or lifting the sanctions slapped before October 18, he said, adding that the cancellation or suspension of sanctions based on Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, which were supposed to be done on October 18, will be added to the list of previous sanctions, and this issue can lead to more complicated negotiation.