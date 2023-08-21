President Raisi reiterates Iran’s resolve to bolster ties with world

In separate meetings in Tehran on Sunday, new ambassadors to Iran from Angola, Colombia, Cambodia, Ecuador and Peru, submitted their credentials to the president.

Speaking during the meetings, President Raisi said that Iran stands ready to expand relations with other world countries in different economic and trade areas.

In a meeting with Angola’s newly-appointed non-resident ambassador to Tehran Jose Gonçalves Martins Patricio, President Raisi hailed Iran’s friendly relations with Angola, however regretting that the economic and trade relations between the two countries are not compatible with the existing potentials.

The ambassador of Angola, for his part, said that he has a mandate from his respective government to explore ways for further promotion of relations with Iran.

In another meeting with Combodia’s new ambassador to Tehran Koy Kuong, President Raisi stressed Iran’s resolve to enhance cooperation with Cambodia.

He said that Iran is inclined to give a boost to relations with ASEAN member countries and further expand regional ties with these nations including Cambodia.

The Cambodian ambassador, in the meantime, lauded Iran’s achievements made in spite of the sanctions on the country.

He said that the two countries have always had friendly relations with each other and have also developed constructive and positive ties in multilateral and international areas.

During a meeting with the Ecuadorian accredited ambassador to Tehran Lourdes Puma Puma, President Raisi stressed that Iran and Ecuador enjoy various fields of cooperation to foster mutual economic interactions and trade exchanges.

Lourdes Puma Puma, for her part, expressed condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack on the shrine of Shah Cheragh, describing Iran as an important country in the region and the world.

Referring to the good capacities between the two countries, she underlined that her country is interested in expanding cooperation in the fields of medicine, industry, technology and science with Iran.

In the meeting with newly accredited Colombian ambassador to Iran Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, President Raisi pointed to the history of the two countries in countering drug trafficking and expressed Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences in this field with Colombia.

Raisi noted that despite alleged concerns, arrogant powers in the world are the main supporter of the narcotics trade and production.

Riano Velandia, for his part, expressed condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack on the shrine of Shah Cheragh, reiterating that Iran and Colombia have 15 bilateral cooperation documents that would be accelerated by strengthening diplomatic ties.

In the meeting with the newly accredited Peruvian ambassador to Tehran Cesar Augusto de las Casas Diaz, Raisi said that history of ties between Iran and Peru indicate that the two countries have always been interested in expanding cooperation.

Casas Viaz, for his part, conveyed the greetings of his country’s president to the Iranian president and said that the 50-year ties between Iran and Peru have always been friendly and constructive.

Pointing to the deep-rooted civilizational ties between the two countries, he called for increasing the cooperation and mutual ties between Iran and Peru.