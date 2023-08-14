4 arrested in connection with Shah Cheragh terrorist attack: Official

​A senior judicial official in the southern Iranian province of Fars has said that four suspects have been arrested in connection with a terrorist attack that targeted the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz on Sunday.

Chief Justice of Fars province Kazem Mousavi announced on Monday the four suspects had been arrested by security and police forces based on initial investigations about the attack.

According to the official, the main terrorist, who opened fire at civilian people at the holy shrine, was arrested at the scene of the crime and is being interrogated by judicial officials.

Mousavi also provided an update on the condition of the eight people who were injured in the terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh, stating that unfortunately one of the injured people is in critical condition.

He added that two investigators had been dispatched to the crime scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack which left one person dead.

endNewsMessage1