Iran's interior minister in Shiraz to investigate shrine terrorist attack

​Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has arrived in Shiraz, southern Iran, to investigate a terrorist attack that occurred at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine on Sunday.

Vahidi, who arrived in Shiraz early on Monday, is planned to visit those who were injured in the terrorist attack.

Speaking to reporters, Vahidi said that the silence of international bodies and countries claiming to defend human rights encourages such terrorist acts.

If the enemies think that they can endanger Iran's security and stability with cowardly actions like opening fire on people, they are wrong, he said.

He also vowed punishment awaits perpetrators of the attack on Shah Cheragh holy shrine.

At least one person was killed and eight more were injured in the attack, according to top government officials in Fars province, where Shiraz is located.

Later on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor General of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imanieh to rapidly identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

Shah Cheragh was subject of a major terrorist attack in October last year that led to the deaths of 13 people and the injury of 20 others. The perpetrators of the attack were executed a month ago.

endNewsMessage1