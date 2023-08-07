US claims on Iran’s nuclear program ‘repetition of a big lie’: FM spox

Claims against Iran’s nuclear program by the United States, as the only country that has used nuclear weapons, are a deliberate repetition of a big lie, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman.

In a post on his social media account on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani noted that the US is the only government with a dark history of using nukes as weapons of mass destruction and aiding an illegitimate regime with the largest nuclear arsenal in the region.

“Is it fit to be the flag bearer of a nuclear weapons ban?” Kanaani hastened to add. “Its claims about Iran’s nuclear program are a deliberate repetition of a big lie.”

The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the entire city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

Meanwhile, Washington has throughout the years created a commotion over Iran’s civilian nuclear program, whose peaceful nature has been certified repeatedly by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

